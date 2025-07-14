Jack Anker selected 173rd overall in MLB Draft by Pittsburgh Pirates

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Diamond Dog pitcher Jack Anker was selected 173rd overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft.

Anker is the second Bulldog to be picked by the Pirates in this year's draft. Murf Gray was selected 73rd overall.

He is the 10th player in Bulldog baseball history to be selected by Pittsburgh.

RELATED: Murf Gray drafted by the Pirates 73rd overall in MLB Draft

Anker was a starter during the 2025 season after predominantly being a bullpen option for the Bulldogs.

He was named All-Mountain West and received high praise for striking out 16 batters against San Diego State.