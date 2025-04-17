Jacob Watney comes back to win 78th Len Ross Memorial Golf Tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The final round of the 78th Len Ross Memorial junior tournament came to an end Wednesday at Copper River Country Club.

Jacob Watney, a Buchanan sophomore, came back to win the title with a three-day total of +2 to win by two shots. Watney is the younger brother of Fresno State's sophomore golfer James Watney and the cousin of professional golfer Nick Watney.

"It's really cool that Bryson DeChambeau won it. I didn't know that," he told Action News after the round. It was the 2nd straight year someone from the 14-15 won the overall title following Ayden Fynaut's win in 2024.

Watney rolled in a 30 foot birdie on the last to edge out Zach Easterling, a Clovis West junior, who finished at +4, Finn McCall, a Clovis North senior and Arizona commit, who was at +5 and Brady Barrington, a Kingsburg junior, who finished at +7.

Mia Solano, a Clovis East junior, won the girls' title with a three-day total of +6.

A $1,000 college scholarship will be awarded to both Watney & Solano.

