John Legend spotted in drive-thru at Sanger McDonald's

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sanger McDonald's employee received the surprise of a lifetime when a familiar face pulled up to the drive-thru window.

During the usual lunch rush on Thursday, July 17, co-workers told Jessica Martinez that a man who resembled musician John Legend was in line waiting for his order.

Of course, not believing them, Martinez was left starstruck when, sure enough, the "All of Me" singer pulled up.

Martinez says what was really like a two-second encounter felt like an hour and she has not stopped smiling.

On his Instagram page, Legend was reportedly in Central California attending a summer camp with his son.

In case you needed to know, Martinez memorized Legend's entire order, which included a 20-piece chicken nugget, bacon quarter-pounder meal and medium iced vanilla coffee.