Judge orders mental health evacuation for suspect in Fresno city employee attack

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of attacking a Fresno city worker last week is now set to undergo a mental health evaluation.

"At this time, I do have a doubt as to his ability to comprehend the proceedings," said Dyllan Hopkins' public defender.

His public defender declared a doubt, saying the 30-year-old might not be competent to stand trial.

The defense attorney said he had concerns about Dyllan Hopkins' communication, his emotional status, and even his appearance.

Action News was told Hopkins sometimes goes by the last name Padavona during mental health episodes, and police used that name at the time of his arrest.

Hopkins is charged with the attempted murder of Tim Smith.

The city electrician has been hospitalized in critical condition since Hopkins allegedly walked up behind him in Fresno's Chinatown last Friday and hit him in the head with a heavy object.

Family members say Hopkins suffers from manic bipolar disorder with schizophrenic tendencies, and they are devastated by the attack.

"There's nothing that can justify it. It's a disgusting act... Tim, I am very sorry. I'm very sorry for your wife and for your kids, I am very sorry for what Dyllan did to you," the suspect's brother, Justin Hopkins, told Action News in a previous interview.

In court, Hopkins stared into the distance as he wore a yellow jumpsuit.

He's a high-security inmate, and his mother says he has a history of being violent.

Her son appeared emotionless as he saw her for the first time in years.

"All further proceedings in these matters are ordered suspended," said the judge.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation before Hopkins could even enter a plea, ordering a report to be submitted by May 19th.

"You need to stop it before a plea is entered, because if he's incompetent, how can he plead guilty or not guilty?" asked Action News Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi.

Capozzi says questions over mental health will likely pervade the court process.

"If he's found to be competent when he comes back to court in May, the question doesn't end there. As to his mental health, it's pretty clear the defense in this case will be that he was insane at the time," Capozzi explained.

