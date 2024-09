Junior H coming to Save Mart Center in September

FRESNO Calif. (KFSN) -- Popular Mexican singer Junior H is coming to Save Mart Center in September.

Junior H announced his "Sad Boyz Mania Tour," which features a stop in Fresno on September 6.

The singer is expected to sing some of the hit songs from his recent album titled "Sad Boyz for Life," which has over 1 billion streams since its release in October of 2023.

Tickets for the concert will be available Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.