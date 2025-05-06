Jury deliberations begin in Erika Sandoval murder trial

This is the second time Erika Sandoval has stood trial in the death of Daniel Green, who was an Exeter police officer.

This is the second time Erika Sandoval has stood trial in the death of Daniel Green, who was an Exeter police officer.

This is the second time Erika Sandoval has stood trial in the death of Daniel Green, who was an Exeter police officer.

This is the second time Erika Sandoval has stood trial in the death of Daniel Green, who was an Exeter police officer.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deliberations are now underway in the trial of a South Valley woman.

Erika Sandoval has admitted to killing her former husband.

RELATED: Defense wraps up closing arguments in Erika Sandoval murder trial

This is the second time Sandoval has stood trial in the death of Daniel Green, who was an Exeter police officer.

During closing arguments, the defense brought back audiotapes that Sandoval's ex-husband recorded of an exchange between the two.

More than 10 years ago, Sandoval shot and killed Green.

RELATED: Defense attorney addresses jury in Erika Sandoval's second murder trial

Her fate is now in a jury's hands again after a mistrial in 2019.

Prosecutors have consistently said Sandoval was a jealous ex-wife who thought she could get away with murder.

The defense attorney argues Green's alleged abuse pushed the worried and scared mother to the edge.

RELATED: Closing arguments in Erika Sandoval murder trial continue

The defense reviewed testimony by other women who said they feared the Exeter police officer.

They also claim that evidence from Green's phone was deleted as late as March 2017.

The prosecution got one more chance to respond to the defenses arguments before deliberations began Tuesday morning.