Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in Atwater left a minor injured on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Determine Drive and Swaps Street.

The Atwater Police Department says the victim was struck at least one time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time, the age of the minor is unclear.

Investigators expect to be in the area for the next few hours.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.