One killed, another trapped when chase ends with SUV crashing into southeast Fresno home

One person was killed, and another was trapped in the rubble after a law enforcement chase ended with an SUV crashing into a home on Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been killed, and another was trapped Wednesday night after a law enforcement chase ended with an SUV crashing into a home.

A suspect in a white SUV was being pursued by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department's Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) when they crashed into the home near North Cedar and East Nevada avenues in Southeast Fresno.

One person was killed as the SUV tore into a bedroom of the home, and another person was trapped in the wreckage. As of 10:30 pm, Fresno Fire was working to free that person.

The SUV driver, the only person in the vehicle, has been detained.

Fresno Police say they will be investigating the incident but only have limited information at this time as Fresno Fire still has control of the scene, as it is still an active rescue operation, and they were not the agency initially pursuing the suspect.

Once Fresno Fire can free the trapped person, the Fresno Police collision reconstruction team will begin its investigation.

