Kings County shooting suspect shoots himself after chase in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man believed to have been involved in a shooting in Kings County was hospitalized after he shot himself in Fresno on Friday night.

Fresno police say Kings County sheriff's deputies asked for help finding the suspect after learning he was driving to the city.

Officers spotted the suspect's vehicle but they say that he refused to stop.

Investigators say the suspect eventually pulled over near Cedar and Hamilton and shot himself.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office has not provided any details about the initial shooting.