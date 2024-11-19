92-year-old has the best reaction to meeting a rescue kitten

This 92-year-old woman just can't get enough of her neighbor's tiny rescue kittens!

Take a look at this sweet video with a pair of two unexpected friends. Dorie Kirk filmed her 92-year-old neighbor, Arlene, who gushed over Kirk's new rescue kitten. The kitten is so small, it fit in Arlene's hands!

Arlene spoke for all of us when she said, "Look at that face! Oh, it's too cute." The kittens were found abandoned by Kirk's son, and since then, they've been a part of the family. Kirk says that Arlene sees her kitten friends every few days. What a special bond she has with this little feline friend!

