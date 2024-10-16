Well-known Randy's Donuts close to opening 1st Fresno location

One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is now just a few weeks from opening in the Central Valley.

Well-known Randy's Donuts close to opening 1st Fresno location One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is now just a few weeks from opening in the Central Valley.

Well-known Randy's Donuts close to opening 1st Fresno location One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is now just a few weeks from opening in the Central Valley.

Well-known Randy's Donuts close to opening 1st Fresno location One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is now just a few weeks from opening in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the most recognized donut shops in the world is now just a few weeks from opening in the Central Valley.

The iconic Randy's Donuts sign was hoisted into place Wednesday morning at their new Fresno location.

It's on Shaw and Maple, across from Fresno State.

They plan to open in about a month.

This comes as Randy's Donuts is in the midst of expansion in the region, with 10 stores planned to open within two years.

One other local location will be on Bullard and Palm. There's no date yet for that grand opening.

If the "Randy's" giant rooftop donut looks familiar, that's because its original Southern California location has made numerous appearances in movies and shows.

