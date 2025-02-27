La Finca Branding Iron reopens with new dishes

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime restaurant held its grand re-opening, hoping to bring some extra spice to its menu.

The restaurant, La Finca Branding Iron, will keep its traditional steakhouse plates while incorporating Mexican-style dishes.

Located on 16th and M in Merced, the restaurant also got a face-lift with new carpet, bar and dining area, while trying to keep the legacy of the "Branding Iron" alive.

Currently it employs 20 people, but the restaurant hopes to expand its workforce.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.