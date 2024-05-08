Latino Spirit Awards honors multiple Central Valley natives

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Latino Legislative Caucus honored 16 people, including two Valley natives at the 22nd annual Latino Spirit Awards.

The Spirit Awards highlights Latino trailblazers for their hard work and dedication in their careers

One Valley native honored was José Hernández, who went from working in the fields to becoming the first ever, first-generation Mexican-American astronaut.

Hernández now serves as regent for UC Merced and also had a movie made about him titled "A Million Miles Away" on Prime Video.

Valley Farmer Joe Del Bosque was also recognized for Achievement in Agriculture Business.

Joe is the owner of Del Bosque Farms in Firebaugh and a vocal advocate for local growers, with a focus on water issues.

Del Bosque also hosted Former President Barack Obama back in 2014 to discuss drought challenges.

Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), Vice-Chair of the Latino Caucus said in a press release:

"Their contributions and accomplishments are the kind that make others take notice, as they pioneer new achievements in their respective fields from athletics, to science, healthcare, entertainment, public service, and more. The Latino leaders recognized today are making history in our Golden State and inspiring future generations of Latinos to follow their dreams and aim for the stars. I commend them for their hard work and dedication."