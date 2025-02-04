Theme announced for 2025 Fresno Rainbow Pride parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready for a lot of fun and laughter at this year's Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers announced the theme of this year's event will be "Throwback to Stonewall."

It's a reference to the 1969 Stonewall riots of a predominantly gay bar in Manhattan, New York.

The Parade and Festival takes place on Saturday, June 7, in the Tower District.

Organizers also announced that comedian Margaret Cho will host an exclusive performance at the Tower Theatre on Saturday, May 31.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale this Friday.