Lifeguard applications open in Fresno for Summer 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Summer is still months away, but if you're in need of a job, applications are now open to become a lifeguard.

The Fresno Parks and Recreation Department aquatics program is looking to hire for the 2025 season.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old, have advanced swimming experience, provide proof of tuberculosis clearance and have a CPR certificate.

If you're not CPR certified, the department offers free Red Cross classes for all employees.

The positions available include lifeguard, head guard and pool supervisor.

Pay ranges from $18 an hour to $22 an hour.

To apply, visit the City of Fresno's website.

The first deadline to apply is March 24.

