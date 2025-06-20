Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 30s dead in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex on Plumas near Walnut avenues.

Police responded to a three-round shotspotter call in the area.

Officers arrived to find one man in his 30s shot in the upper body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Right now, police are working on determining how the shooting took place. They do believe it stemmed from a party that had gone bad.

Police have not given any information about any suspects and say the shooting is an isolated incident.

No word if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

