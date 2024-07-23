Local business facing high energy bills, dip in customers amid heat wave

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A normally busy downtown Exeter has been slow and quiet during the last couple of heat waves.

Since the long stretch of triple digit heat, business owners along Pine street say they have seen between 30% to 50% less people walking through.

Dan Weiss is the owner of The Grove Antiques, it's located on one of the busiest blocks in downtown Exeter.

But lately foot traffic looks different.

"A lot less people are coming in. and the ones that come in just don't seem to have the extra money to spend so they are mostly looking not buying," said Dan.

He says the scorching temperatures are keeping people indoors.

But he believes the current economy is the real reason sales have decreased significantly.

"Gas prices, food, I just got an electric bill last month for $700 so that's going to cut into several expenses so I think all those things are the issue," expressed Dan.

Directly across the street, Joshua Steinhaur runs Rocky Hill Printing and Major League Painting.

He has also seen electric bills more than double during summer months.

Meaning local shop owners are paying more, but making less.

Thankfully, the shop's print sales are mostly online and Joshua's painting company is able to shift hours to beat the heat.

But what he can't change is the decreasing number of tourists passing through.

It's something neighboring towns also depend on.

"The heat wave I know it's affected the numbers at the (Sequoia National) parks as well, which definitely affects the businesses here downtown that rely on that, we have boutiques, we have antique stores a lot of local mom and pop shops and I know they have been affected, who wants walk outdoors when its 110 degrees outside," explained Joshua.

However, Joshua explains that Exeter is a tight knit community, where its residents and the chamber are supportive of small shops.

This is why local businesses say they're remaining hopeful that in the coming months and when the weather cools down business will pick back up.

