Local WWII Veteran remembers mission 79 years after atomic bomb was dropped

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday marks 79 years since the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan.

In an instant, tens of thousands of people were killed but the bomb was credited with ending World War II.

One Visalia man is believed to be the last member alive of the squadron that delivered the decisive blow in the war in the Pacific.

At 99 years old, Norris Jernigan still vividly remembers his service in the U.S. Military during World War II.

He enlisted at just 17 years old, intending to become a pilot, but like many, he was assigned to where the need was greatest.

He ended up working at the intelligence office for the squadron that would help carry out the atomic bomb mission.

"We became part of The Manhattan Project. Which was a project of the research, development and construction of atomic bombs and delivering them to Japan, the purpose of it was to stop the war," Norris recalled.

Even after the fall of Nazi Germany, Japan refused to surrender, and as the Allies prepared for an invasion, they decided to try a powerful new weapon.

On August 6th, 1945, the first atomic bomb was detonated over the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Three days later, on August 9th, a second was dropped on Nagasaki.

On August 15th, Japan finally agreed to end the war.

The bombs had an unthinkable toll.

An estimated 150,000 to 246,000 people were killed. Most were civilians.

However, the United States estimated many more lives would have been lost in an invasion.

"I would also have to agree the atomic bomb was a horrible weapon at that time. It did what it was supposed to do; I'm glad it hasn't been used again, but who knows what's to happen in the future," explained Norris.

Norris kept small keepsakes from his service in the historic squadron, like this sand from the Atomic bomb test site in New Mexico.

A note written in Japanese warning locals about the explosions to come.

And a photo album. Each page, a piece of history.

Now, almost eight decades later, Norris is still serving.

But instead of his nation, now it's the Quail Parks community in Visalia.

"And just living this lifestyle has made a huge difference, not only in us but in you. You have enriched us," Sandy Hegger, the Community Relations Director at Quail Parks on Cypress, shared with Norris.

Norris aims to keep making his community better as a leader at the assisted living complex.

While always remembering the sacrifices made by soldiers for future generations.

