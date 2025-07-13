Locals help historic Templeton Feed and Grain company following fire

A steel star is all that's left from Templeton Feed and Grain in San Luis Obispo County.

A steel star is all that's left from Templeton Feed and Grain in San Luis Obispo County.

A steel star is all that's left from Templeton Feed and Grain in San Luis Obispo County.

A steel star is all that's left from Templeton Feed and Grain in San Luis Obispo County.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A steel star that's what's left from Templeton Feed and Grain in San Luis Obispo County.

The iconic company is a piece of Templeton history and has been around for almost 80 years but on Fourth of July their building caught fire.

"I was shocked, majorly shocked, it's an old facility and it's something that people grew to love and remember," says John Verwey with Penny-Newman Grain Company in Fresno.

The Templeton fire chief confirmed with ABC affiliate KEYT that an illegal firework started the blaze.

Detectives are searching for 4 to 6 people seen in photos shared by the SLO County Sheriff's office who say they were in the area at the time the fire started.

"It hurts a lot. It's so senseless. It is just unthinkable. I can't believe somebody would intentionally burn down a business that's been in business for 77 years," says Rick and Tom Jermin, owners of The Templeton Feed and Grain.

Meeting demands has been difficult for the Jermin family.

Their custom designed feed formulas are unique and were made by the first generation of the family business.

But Central Valley locals like the Penny-Newman Grain Company in Fresno have jumped in to help.

"To play even a small part in helping them rebuild their business, or help their business survive another 100 years, it gives me a lot of pride and initiative to push harder and get it done," explains John.

The family company has lost 800-thousand-dollars on product alone.

Plus their insurance canceled on them two years ago.

So the helping hands and support have been welcomed by the family especially the father and son duo, Tom and Rick.

Tom expresses, "I've probably had several at least 50 hugs a day from people and my wife is always right there by my side, and she says I can't believe you're getting all these hugs, and poor Rick isn't getting any hugs."

Rick responds, "I've been busy."

Rick has been working out of their makeshift office under a few tents next door.

Hoping to one day rebuild the legacy his grandfather left behind.

For South Valley news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.