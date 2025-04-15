Locals urged to practice water safety as temperatures warm up

People are already enjoying our local Lake Kaweah, but the Tulare County Fire Department is urging people to be safe.

People are already enjoying our local Lake Kaweah, but the Tulare County Fire Department is urging people to be safe.

People are already enjoying our local Lake Kaweah, but the Tulare County Fire Department is urging people to be safe.

People are already enjoying our local Lake Kaweah, but the Tulare County Fire Department is urging people to be safe.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People are already enjoying our local Lake Kaweah, but the Tulare County Fire Department is urging people to be safe.

Especially because in recent years they have proven to be dangerous and even deadly.

People are encouraged to wear lifejackets, Brandon Howard at Kaweah Marina explains, "These are the different sizes of lifejackets. You got the larger type, you got the ones that just wrap around you. Make sure when your infant gets in you strap this right underneath the legs and you clip it."

Kaweah Marina is preparing for summer at Lake Kaweah, they urge people to consider safety before heading to the water.

Life jackets that fit are a top priority.

"When you lift your arms up, you want to make sure that when you lift up and you jump in it doesn't fly right off of you," says Brandon.

Brandon mentions there are other floating and potentially life-saving devices, "this is a throw ring, we use them for seating devices, but if someone is in stress, you just throw it out to them and you can use it as a saving device."

Water safety and preparedness are key.

The lake may look calm, but the cold temperatures from the snow run off and fast currents, created by boats and flood irrigation water, have proven to be dangerous and deadly in the past.

Brandon recalls, "We had one two years ago when their floaty went; they swam after it ran out of steam and went under. And they didn't have a life jacket on."

Tulare County Fire Department's swift water rescue team trains year-round, but they are also urging people to practice good water safety, stay hydrated, be aware of their surroundings, and keep an eye on the children.

"The water here is very frigid. It moves fast when you first enter the water, it can be a bit shocking for the body and the muscles," says Lt. Isaiah Salvador with Tulare County Fire Department.

Even the best swimmers can struggle to get their bearings and suffer from hypothermia..

"Just within the last few weeks, we did have some individuals that underestimated the water, swam across, and were unable to get themselves back across, so our swift water team was sent to the call and they were able to get them safely out of the river," says Lt. Salvador.

Tulare County Fire Department mentions the rocks near and in the water can be slick and dangerous.

They also remind people it is best not to consume alcohol and stay hydrated when enjoying the local lake.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.