Luke Bryan puts on show for thousands of fans in Clovis field

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Superstar Luke Bryan brought the second night of his Farm Tour to the Central Valley town that loves rodeo.

On Friday night, thousands of fans made their way out to a field organizers named the Ponds at Harlan Ranch.

Video from Skyview 30 captured a steady flow of traffic streaming into the area.

A stark difference from Thursday night's performance in Atwater.

"Oh, I was not gonna do the traffic cause I knew it was gonna be crazy, I heard about Atwater yesterday," said Cassandra Perez.

"I said, 'Nope, we're walking. These boots are made for walking."

She wasn't the only one trying to avoid traffic.

Vince Lanovara packed about 15 friends and family members in his RV to wait for the country singer to hit the stage.

"I didn't wanna fight the traffic, to be honest with you. And having this, we can hang out, have a couple of drinks, cocktails, food," said Lanovara.

Once concert goers were inside, they were able to buy Bryan's merchandise.

"Merch is really important to the artist. They make money off merch. There's a lot of stuff that goes on in the back end that this helps goes towards," said Jacob Queen, a merchandise representative.

The economic impact was felt locally, too.

Harry's Mexican Grill says they're used to catering for about a thousand people per event, but nothing like this event.

"They told us, it's gonna be crazy, guys. So, we are prepared, so we have a lot of food. And I'm happy to see the line like this," said Edgar Gonzalez with Harry's Mexican Grill.

After hours of waiting, the country crooner hit the stage a little before 9 p.m. to perform some of his greatest hits for the Clovis crowd.

The steady flow of traffic seemed well managed by the California Highway Patrol and local agencies.

Be aware that there could still be some residual traffic in this area until 2 in the morning.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, X and Instagram.

