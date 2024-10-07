Madera Community College breaks ground on new Oakhurst campus

Shovels filled with dirt helped to officially break ground on the future home of a new college campus in Oakhurst.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Change and growth are coming to a North Valley college.

The portable classrooms that have been home to Madera Community College's Oakhurst campus since 1996 are getting a major upgrade.

Shovels filled with dirt helped to officially break ground on the future home of the campus on Westlake Drive, just up the hill beyond Ace Hardware off Highway 49.

"It's been a very long time coming and for the people to see that it's actually coming to fruition, I think there's a lot of gratitude thankfulness that our community will be served for a long time, long term." Dean of Madera Community College's Oakhurst Campus Dr. Darin Soukup said.

Friday morning's ceremony was held on the 30-acre piece of land that will be home to the new campus, with local politicians, trustee members, college district officials and community members in attendance.

"People will come here and achieve great things." State Center Community College District Chancellor Dr. Carole Goldsmith said.

Renderings show the building with classrooms and workspaces.

MCC President Ángel Reyna says it was designed to be a place where students can spend their whole day.

"We were intentional of getting like an internal courtyard so students will want to stay and learn within it." Reyna said.

The college has big goals for curriculum and programs that will help students prepare for the industries suited for the area like tourism and hospitality.

However, the goal is for the campus to also support those who live and work in Oakhurst full-time.

"We want to make sure that this becomes a resource to the community, whether it be shared field spaces, shared curriculum with some folks, or shared courses. We want to uplift the community," Reyna said.

Soukup said the community has been a major supporter of the project and the college dedicated to making sure students are provided the best opportunities.

"We're looking at how can we continue to engage our students. Continue in-person growth of our students and so we have a lot of excitement," Soukup said.

Construction is expected to be completed within the next 15 to 18 months.

