Madera Community Hospital set to reopen today after years-long closure

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital is set to re-open its doors to the public Tuesday morning.

The hospital shut down more than two years ago due to financial struggles.

The closure left residents in Madera without a nearby health care center.

Over the past year, a new management team has worked to remodel the hospital and hire staff.

Last month, we spoke with county supervisor Robert Poythress, who shared how people in Madera were forced to drive at least 30 minutes for critical care -- putting a strain on the system.

"The ER wards are just overwhelmed with people, so to have this ER ward opening up here in Madera is going to take some relief off here in Madera, will definitely shorten the trip for Maderians," he said.

The hospital is now set to open its doors at 10 am.