24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Madera Community Hospital set to reopen this Tuesday

KFSN logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 9:56PM
kfsn

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital will reopen its doors this week after a years-long closure.

The hospital was shut down more than two years ago due to financial struggles.

RELATED: Madera Community Hospital launches employment website ahead of reopening

The closure left residents in Madera without a health care center in their town.

The hospital will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

Over the past year, the new management team has worked to remodel the hospital and hire new staff.

Copyright © 2025 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW