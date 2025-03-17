Madera Community Hospital set to reopen this Tuesday

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community Hospital will reopen its doors this week after a years-long closure.

The hospital was shut down more than two years ago due to financial struggles.

The closure left residents in Madera without a health care center in their town.

The hospital will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 18.

Over the past year, the new management team has worked to remodel the hospital and hire new staff.