Madera man dies after crashing motorcycle into wall, police say

A motorcyclist is dead following a solo crash in Madera on Saturday morning.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera police department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash.

Police responded to Pecan Avenue and Monterey Street at 5:10 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man from Madera who had crashed into a wall on Pecan Avenue.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.