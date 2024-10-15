Madera man sentenced for killing former girlfriend

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scott Allen was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for murdering Mandy Burriel.

The 44-year-old died at the hands of her former boyfriend, in December 2023 he called law enforcement reporting she fell.

"It wasn't a slip and fall; if it was a slip and fall, I could understand one mark on her face, but not bruises and marks all over her body," said the victim's niece, Alicia Gonzales.

Four days later, Mandy Burriel died in the hospital.

District attorney Sally Moreno is hoping Monday's sentencing will provide some justice to her family.

"Often, they walk out of court thinking to themselves, yeah, but I still don't get my person back. That's the thing that happens, and the system can do what the system can do. I hope that they are able to take some solace and find some resolution to this," said Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Mandy leaves behind three daughters, the oldest of whom, Audrey Cross, still wishes she could sing with her mom at least one more time.

"My mom and I had a hard relationship, and we had just started making amends. I feel like Scott took everything that we had left. I just don't think it was fair for him to decide that it was her time," said Audrey Cross, the victim's daughter.

As domestic violence month continues, her family wants their memories with Mandy -- and her experience -- to shed light on this type of dangerous dating.

"She defended him so much because she thought that's what love is, and I think that's the saddest part, she died never getting to experience real love because he never really loved her," said Gonzales.

"It's also important for women to know that there's help out there, that you can make it on your own, and that there are people who still care," said the victim's sister, Karie Van Noy.

"Nobody should have to go through this, nobody should have to sit in a courtroom, nobody should have to see those pictures, hold their mom's hand while they are saying goodbye," said Cross.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

