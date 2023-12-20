Madera man charged with murder after girlfriend dies in hospital

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is now facing murder charges after authorities say his girlfriend died from her injuries in an assault.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says last Thursday, first responders took 44-year-old Mandy Burriel to the hospital after falling on Krohn Street near Sharon Boulevard.

Hospital staff later reported that Burriel's injuries were inconsistent with the reported event.

Investigators later took her boyfriend, 52-year-old Scott Allen, into custody on charges of aggravated assault.

Burriel later died from her injuries.

Officials then amended the charges against Allen to murder.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.