Madera Supervisors Honor Heroic K-9 "Obie"

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a first for the Madera County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning as they honored a k-9.
"Obie" is a member of the Sheriff's Office.
Recently, the four-legged hero received a Purple Heart for his heroic actions during a pursuit of an armed felon in November of 2024, suffering gunshot wounds while protecting deputies.
The supervisors issued a proclamation celebrating Obie's courage and dedication to public safety and service.
The proclamation was made Tuesday morning inside the Board's chambers at the Madera County Government Center.