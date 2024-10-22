Madera Unified launches new parent resource website with videos in multiple languages

The videos include topics such as parent teacher conferences, the parent handbook and details about the parent resource center.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Parent Resource Centers in the Madera Unified School District have been working hard to support families.

Free classes are offered for parents to learn such things as English as a second language or computer literacy.

Now, the PRC is expanding its website reach for parents on all devices.

"What we're really excited about is that it's mobile-friendly," Director of Community Services and Parent Resource Centers Elia Medina said.

Medina says they know many of the parents access the website on their phone, so the change was necessary.

Now, they've also made it easier for parents to learn about important district information through "Parent Champion Videos."

"It's a tool for our parents to just become more aware as to how they can get involved, engage in decision meetings and become aware of the resources that we have available for them," Medina said.

The videos include topics such as parent teacher conferences, the parent handbook and details about the parent resource center.

The videos are offered in four different languages: English, Spanish, Punjabi and Mixtec, since Madera has the largest Oaxacan population outside of Mexico.

Julia De Jesus has a daughter in the district.

She speaks Mixtec and Spanish and says having the videos in her native language was very helpful.

"I ignored it at first. Now that I've seen it, I realized how important it was to help parents understand how their children is doing in school," De Jesus said.

Now, she's sharing with other parents.

"Parents shouldn't be afraid. Come and ask questions, come and ask how your child is doing. Come to the office, speak with the principals so they can help answer and explain questions you may have," De Jesus said.

Medina says the videos are less than three minutes each and aim to make parents feel more prepared and encourage them to get involved in decision making.

"The idea is to make them feel confident in coming into site, participating in those meetings and just feel welcome and valued. That their feedback is extremely valued," Medina said.

The PRC hopes the videos being easily accessible in multiple languages will help further their reach to more parents in the district.

"At the end of the day, we want our parents to feel like true partners in the education or their children, and so this is why we provide them with these kinds of tools that they can access," Medina said.

The Parent Resource Center is still working on a program where parents can earn a certificate for completing courses.

The Parent Resource Center is still working on a program where parents can earn a certificate for completing courses.

