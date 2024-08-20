Major renovations to Downtown Fresno public library

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Downtown Fresno County Public Library is undergoing some major renovations.

If you're in the area of Mariposa and O streets, you will likely notice big equipment and work crews.

Upgrades are being made to the library roof, windows and electrical work.

Staff members say that while they are working to minimize disruptions, the library may need to close periodically to the public for safety reasons.

All patrons are encouraged to regularly check the library's website for the latest hours of operation.