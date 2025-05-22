Man accused of stabbing Monache High School student pleas not guilty

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges were filed late Wednesday afternoon against a Porterville teen accused of stabbing a student at Monache High School this week.

19-year-old Noah Serrate pleaded not guilty to charges of willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder.

He's also charged with felony aggravated mayhem, which comes with an enhancement of special allegations claiming Serrate used a deadly weapon that caused great bodily injury.

The criminal complaint says he used a "meat cleaver-style knife."

Police say the former Monache High student got on campus Monday morning, walked into a classroom and stabbed a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators say he did not know the victim.

She is now recovering at home.

Serrate is currently in custody with no bail.

He's expected back in court on May 29.