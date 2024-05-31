Man arrested after standoff at northeast Fresno grocery store in 2022 sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man arrested after an hours-long standoff at a Northeast Fresno grocery store has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Pheng Vang learned his fate in a Fresno County courtroom Friday morning.

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of fleeing an officer, receiving stolen property and vandalism.

They stemmed from an incident in August of 2022.

Deputies say Vang was involved in a home burglary in the Caruthers area.

