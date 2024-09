Man arrested in connection to deadly Visalia hit and run crash

A man is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Visalia Monday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Visalia.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Jorge Torres Wednesday afternoon for the Monday night crash.

Police found 26-year-old Michael Anthony Juan Pavich dead at Caldwell Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.

Officers also discovered the car they believe hit him abandoned not far from the crash scene.

Torres is being held in the Tulare County Jail on $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to face a judge Friday afternoon.