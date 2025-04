Man charged with murder after neighbor shot to death in Raisin City, officials say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A murder charge was filed Tuesday against the man accused of shooting his neighbor in Raisin City.

Investigators arrested 47-year-old Martin Avalos in connection with the killing of 38-year-old Jose Rodriguez.

Deputies say the shooting happened Friday night at a home on the corner of Bowles and Ormus.

Rodriguez died at the scene.

Detectives have not yet released a motive for the attack.

Rodriguez is set to be arraigned Wednesday morning.