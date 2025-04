Man crashes motorcycle into electrical box in Visalia, police say

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into an electrical box in Visalia.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into an electrical box in Visalia.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into an electrical box in Visalia.

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into an electrical box in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into an electrical box in Visalia.

Police responded just before 3 am Thursday to Ben Maddox Way and Iris Avenue.

Investigators say the man was riding his motorcycle when he struck an electrical box, causing him to be thrown from the bike.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.