Man in critical condition following stabbing in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened at about 11:30 Friday morning at Shields and Maroa.

Officers say a man who is believed to be unhoused was stabbed in the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and initially expected to survive, but officers say he took a turn for the worse and was rushed into surgery.

It is not known what led to the stabbing.

No suspect information has been released.