Man in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in west central Fresno.

It happened just before 2:30 am Thursday on White and Warren avenues, just north of Belmont.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

They have yet to release details about what led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and rushed into surgery.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.