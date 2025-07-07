Man in critical condition after stabbing in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed in northeast Fresno early Monday morning.

The incident happened in a parking lot at First and Gettysburg around 5:15 am.

The investigation began when police got a call from Saint Agnes that someone arrived with multiple stab wounds.

Police talked to the man and someone with him.

Authorities say the two were inside a vehicle in the parking lot at First and Gettysburg when another man approached them, and there was an argument.

The man got out of the car and a fight broke out, leading to him being stabbed multiple times.

Authorities believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The victim remains at Saint Agnes in critical condition. Police say he is in his late 30's.

Nothing at the shopping center was open, so police aren't sure why they were in the parking lot that early in the morning.

No one is in custody at this time.