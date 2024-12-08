Man in custody following crash into condominium, police says

A man is in custody after crashing into a condominium in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

A man is in custody after crashing into a condominium in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

A man is in custody after crashing into a condominium in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

A man is in custody after crashing into a condominium in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man is in custody after crashing into a condominium in northwest Fresno on Saturday night.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Fairmont Avenue and Sequoia Drive at the Piccadilly Village Townhomes.

Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey says that shortly before the crash, deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's office tried stopping 31-year-old Ryan Briskin for a traffic violation, which prompted a short pursuit on Marks Avenue.

He says the pursuit was called off due to traffic conditions.

Officials say witnesses at the crash saw two people running from the scene, and both were later detained.

Briskin is in custody and booked on several charges, including hit and run and evading a peace officer.

Officials say Briskin had a warrant out for illegal possession of a gun.

No one was inside the apartment, and no injuries were reported.