Man dies after crashing car into Fresno County home, CHP says

A man in his 40s is dead after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday.

A man in his 40s is dead after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday.

A man in his 40s is dead after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday.

A man in his 40s is dead after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wishon and Holland avenues.

Officers believe a man in his 40s was speeding in an electric Volkswagen west on Holland Avenue and ran through a stop sign on Wishon Avenue.

When his car went over a crest in the road, officers say he lost control and collided with a tree then crashed through the fence of a nearby home.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

No one in the home was injured as a result of the crash.

A small fire reportedly started after the crash but officers say residents nearby extinguished the flames until Fresno Fire arrived on scene.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this crash.