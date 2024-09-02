WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies after crashing car into Fresno County home, CHP says

Marc Anthony Lopez Image
ByMarc Anthony Lopez KFSN logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 3:48AM
Man dies after crashing car into Fresno County home, CHP says
A man in his 40s is dead after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home Sunday.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after losing control of his car and crashing it into a Fresno County home.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Wishon and Holland avenues.

Officers believe a man in his 40s was speeding in an electric Volkswagen west on Holland Avenue and ran through a stop sign on Wishon Avenue.

When his car went over a crest in the road, officers say he lost control and collided with a tree then crashed through the fence of a nearby home.

Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

No one in the home was injured as a result of the crash.

A small fire reportedly started after the crash but officers say residents nearby extinguished the flames until Fresno Fire arrived on scene.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW