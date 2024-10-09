Man dies after shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after he was shot in northwest Fresno on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 pm in the area of West and Ashlan avenues.

Fresno police say a man in his 20s shot another man in the parking lot of a nearby event center.

Shortly after the shooting, officials say the suspect called 911 to turn himself in.

Officers arrested the suspect and were able to recover his gun.

Investigators are speaking with people inside of the event center to try and figure out what happened leading up to the shooting.

It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.