The trial now goes on to a second phase, where jurors will consider if Hurtado was insane at the time of the crime.

Man found guilty in Fresno house fire that killed niece and nephew

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County jury found a man guilty on multiple charges for the deaths of his baby niece and nephew in a house fire on Monday.

Filimon Hurtado was charged with starting a house fire that killed his 5-month-old nephew and 20-month-old niece and injured their mother.

Prosecutors say the 31-year-old intended to kill his relatives when he set the fire in May of 2022.

Hurtado's public defenders say he was insane at the time of the fire, bringing up a history of childhood trauma and mental illness.

The trial now goes on to a second phase, where jurors will consider if Hurtado was insane at the time of the crime.

That's set to begin this Wednesday.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.