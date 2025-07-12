Man goes viral for 'Homelander' cosplay at Fresno Superman screening

A Valley moviegoer is going viral for his choice of costume at a screening of the new Superman film.

A Valley moviegoer is going viral for his choice of costume at a screening of the new Superman film.

A Valley moviegoer is going viral for his choice of costume at a screening of the new Superman film.

A Valley moviegoer is going viral for his choice of costume at a screening of the new Superman film.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley moviegoer is going viral for his choice of costume at a screening of the new Superman film.

This video shows Joseph dressed up as "Homelander" as he attended an early showing at the River Park Regal theaters in north Fresno.

While similar-looking to the film's superhero star, the costume is actually of a super-powered villain featured in the hit show, "The Boys."

The video even caught the attention of the man who portrays "Homelander," Antony Starr, giving Joseph props for the outfit posting on his Instagram story, saying, "It's a stud move."