Man hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Armona. The collision happened before 8:30 pm Tuesday at Highway 198 and 14th Avenue.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car in Armona.

The collision happened before 8:30 pm Tuesday at Highway 198 and 14th Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers say a 55-year-old woman was driving a Kia east on the highway when a man crossed the lanes directly into the car's path.

The front of the Kia struck the pedestrian.

The man was rushed to Adventist Medical Center Hanford, where he died.

He has not been identified at this time.

Officers say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

