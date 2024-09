Man hit and killed by train in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say he was hit by a train in Madera.

It happened Thursday just before 7 a.m. at Country Club Drive and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers have not said what led up to the incident but confirmed that the man was hit by a train.

He has not yet been identified.

Drivers should avoid the area as the investigation continues.