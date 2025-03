Man hit and killed by train in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in Merced County after a man was hit and killed by a train.

The deadly collision happened off Highway 99 at Vista Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Merced County Sheriff's deputies say a man in his 30s was pushing along a bike next to the tracks when he was hit.

It's believed he may have been wearing headphones and possibly did not hear the train.

Officials say the victim is unhoused and has not been identified.