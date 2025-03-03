Man hit and killed by train in Tulare, officials say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to learn the identity of a man hit-and-killed by a train in Tulare.

It happened overnight at I Street near Paige Avenue.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the conductor of the Union Pacific train noticed a man walking on the tracks.

They sounded the train's horn and activated the brakes, but we're told the man continued walking and was hit.

He died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says he had no forms of identification on him, and there were no witnesses found.