Man hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County, authorities say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Fresno County.

It happened after 9:30 pm Tuesday on Adams Avenue and 8th Street in Fowler.

Police say they arrived to find a man in his 30s unconscious and not breathing.

After CPR failed to revive him, he was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.

There is no word if drugs or alcohol were involved, and there is no word of any arrests made in the case.

The crash remains under investigation.

