Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Central Fresno that injured a man on Saturday morning.

Officers responded after midnight to Blackstone and Grant Avenues and found an unhoused man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officials say the man went up to an acquaintance and told them he had been stabbed.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been released.