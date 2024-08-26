Man hospitalized after stabbing in east central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person that stabbed a man in east central Fresno.

It happened just after 2:30 am Monday on Pontiac and Denali.

Police say several people were hanging out in the area when there was some sort of argument and a man in a black hoodie attacked the victim, stabbing him in the lower leg.

The suspect ran from the scene west bound on Pontiac.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

He was conscious and breathing, but his condition has not been released.

Pontiac was closed off for the investigation.

Anyone with information or security video is asked to contact Fresno Police.

